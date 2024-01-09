Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

