CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

