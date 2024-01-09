SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

