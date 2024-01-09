Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.