SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

