SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $393.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.38. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

