SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

