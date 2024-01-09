AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275,883 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $214,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. 149,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,013. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.