Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 57,000 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 11.2% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

