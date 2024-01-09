Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.4 %

WRB stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

