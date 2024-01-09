Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.7 %

CPRT opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.