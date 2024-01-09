Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.