Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $4,737,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

