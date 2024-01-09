Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

