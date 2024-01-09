Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

