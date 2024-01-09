Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

CHK opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

