Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

