Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,567 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,629,634 shares in the company, valued at $191,435,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,054,290 shares of company stock valued at $63,568,132.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

