Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 15,470 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

