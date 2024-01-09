Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

