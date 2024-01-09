Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

CHK stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

