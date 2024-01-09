NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $308,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Up 1.1 %

NetApp stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

