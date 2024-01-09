Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

