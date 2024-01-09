Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 5,106 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $311.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average is $277.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.