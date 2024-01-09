Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 192.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.