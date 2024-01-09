Inspire Investing LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.