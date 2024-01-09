Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $237.56 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.42.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

