Inspire Investing LLC Sells 644 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $414.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.11 and its 200-day moving average is $397.55.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

