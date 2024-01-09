Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.36. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

