Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 364.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

