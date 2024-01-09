Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

