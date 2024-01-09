Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

