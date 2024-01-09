2,025 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.4 %

CRL opened at $226.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.