Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

