Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cool were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the second quarter worth $187,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cool by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Stock Performance

Cool stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Cool Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cool Announces Dividend

About Cool

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

