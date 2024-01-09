Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,846,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 339.32% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.