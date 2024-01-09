Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Liquidity Services worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,770 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

