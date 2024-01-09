Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.34% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

