Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
