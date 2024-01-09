Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.