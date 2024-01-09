Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,835 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 8.38% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 83.93 and a current ratio of 83.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 9,840 shares of company stock worth $197,339 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

