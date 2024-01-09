Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SAMG stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAMG. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.