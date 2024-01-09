Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Electromed worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

