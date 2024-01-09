Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

