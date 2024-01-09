Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Evolution Petroleum worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 538,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 32.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.