Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IEUR opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

