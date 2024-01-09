Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 263,872 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

