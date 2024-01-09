Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 38.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 371,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

