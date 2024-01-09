Steph & Co. Makes New $118,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $14,359,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,485 shares of company stock worth $4,107,802. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
Read More
