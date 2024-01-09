Steph & Co. Makes New $118,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $14,359,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,485 shares of company stock worth $4,107,802. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

