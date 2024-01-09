Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

