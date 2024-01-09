Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Quipt Home Medical worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

